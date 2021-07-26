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184 - Die verkehrte Welt (Teil 1)
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48435 views • July 26, 2021
Links zur verkehrten Welt:
Virus is a nonliving waste product
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bvkxmd68MBE&;t=2343s
Sie haben keinen Beweis
https://twitter.com/ChrisMasseyFOIs/status/1419355685289086985/photo/1
https://twitter.com/ChrisMasseyFOIs/status/1419361511886176269/photo/1
PCR-Testerlaubnis beendet
https://twitter.com/Luizmd7/status/1419324843363901440/photo/1
ntv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9Rbc2sZT9E
Paris
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/paris-descends-into-tyranny-as-macron-makes-the-covid-jab-mandatory_8NOX3B3eVxo7Bty.html
.
Virus is a nonliving waste product
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bvkxmd68MBE&;t=2343s
Sie haben keinen Beweis
https://twitter.com/ChrisMasseyFOIs/status/1419355685289086985/photo/1
https://twitter.com/ChrisMasseyFOIs/status/1419361511886176269/photo/1
PCR-Testerlaubnis beendet
https://twitter.com/Luizmd7/status/1419324843363901440/photo/1
ntv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9Rbc2sZT9E
Paris
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/paris-descends-into-tyranny-as-macron-makes-the-covid-jab-mandatory_8NOX3B3eVxo7Bty.html
.
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