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Airplane Emissions KILL 16000 per year according to THE INSTITUTE OF PHYSICS
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29 views • November 24, 2019
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https://phys.org/news/2019-11-aviation-emissions-impacts-air-quality.html
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2207886-it-turns-out-planes-are-even-worse-for-the-climate-than-we-thought/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/06/27/contrails-worsen-global-warming-study-says/1573689001/
https://e360.yale.edu/features/how-airplane-contrails-are-helping-make-the-planet-warmer
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/06/aviation-s-dirty-secret-airplane-contrails-are-surprisingly-potent-cause-global-warming
https://www.nbcnews.com/mach/science/do-airplane-contrails-add-climate-change-yes-problem-about-get-ncna1034521
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/27062019/climate-change-contrails-airplane-jet-pollution-clouds-global-warming
Join the Fallout Shelter Discord https://discord.gg/Sq6BeMP
Follow Fallout on twitter https://twitter.com/Fa11outS
Also posting at Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/falloutshelter/
Or send email to [email protected]
https://phys.org/news/2019-11-aviation-emissions-impacts-air-quality.html
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2207886-it-turns-out-planes-are-even-worse-for-the-climate-than-we-thought/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/06/27/contrails-worsen-global-warming-study-says/1573689001/
https://e360.yale.edu/features/how-airplane-contrails-are-helping-make-the-planet-warmer
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/06/aviation-s-dirty-secret-airplane-contrails-are-surprisingly-potent-cause-global-warming
https://www.nbcnews.com/mach/science/do-airplane-contrails-add-climate-change-yes-problem-about-get-ncna1034521
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/27062019/climate-change-contrails-airplane-jet-pollution-clouds-global-warming
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