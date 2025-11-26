BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Macron's 'not on the frontline… just very, very close' scheme
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1341 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 1 day ago

Macron's 'not on the frontline… just very, very close' scheme 

(Adding: BREAKING: "Israel has received the green light from the US administration to take action in Lebanon." - Al-Jadeed, Lebanese outlet, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.

Israeli forces launch flares over the town of Markaba, southern Lebanon.)

Video Description:

France: Emmanuel Macron is back with another creative interpretation of “we’re not intervening, but we’re also intervening” in Ukraine.

🔴 Speaking to RTL, he insisted that France and its partners never intended to be on the frontline in Ukraine — of course not! Instead, they’ll just be setting up “deterrence forces” in Kiev and Odessa. Totally different.

🔴 Macron says troops from France, the UK, and Turkey could be stationed on “reserve sites” once a peace deal is signed, performing training and security tasks. In no way would this be NATO, he asserts - just a friendly “coalition of the willing.”

🔴 He also floated the notion of joint air-security units based in nearby countries, ‘collaborating’ with Ukraine’s air force. Close enough to matter, but far enough for Macron to keep saying he’s not really sending troops.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy