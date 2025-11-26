© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Macron's 'not on the frontline… just very, very close' scheme
(Adding: BREAKING: "Israel has received the green light from the US administration to take action in Lebanon." - Al-Jadeed, Lebanese outlet, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.
Israeli forces launch flares over the town of Markaba, southern Lebanon.)
France: Emmanuel Macron is back with another creative interpretation of “we’re not intervening, but we’re also intervening” in Ukraine.
🔴 Speaking to RTL, he insisted that France and its partners never intended to be on the frontline in Ukraine — of course not! Instead, they’ll just be setting up “deterrence forces” in Kiev and Odessa. Totally different.
🔴 Macron says troops from France, the UK, and Turkey could be stationed on “reserve sites” once a peace deal is signed, performing training and security tasks. In no way would this be NATO, he asserts - just a friendly “coalition of the willing.”
🔴 He also floated the notion of joint air-security units based in nearby countries, ‘collaborating’ with Ukraine’s air force. Close enough to matter, but far enough for Macron to keep saying he’s not really sending troops.