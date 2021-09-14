© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ARE YOU WILLING TO FIGHT FOR FREEDOM
Follow
2
Share
Report
411 views • September 14, 2021
Do you have 2 minutes? Perfect! Hit play to hear me talk about the cost of freedom.
Right now, so many people are happy to let the others do the fighting for them.
We are too comfortable in this current reality, that OTHER people have fought for.
Are you one of the ones who is willing to fight?
For more information on WHY we need to fight, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BraeX8JwxP8
And don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube for more content like this https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5ZKzIqE48oodQutpZ9cUQ
Right now, so many people are happy to let the others do the fighting for them.
We are too comfortable in this current reality, that OTHER people have fought for.
Are you one of the ones who is willing to fight?
For more information on WHY we need to fight, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BraeX8JwxP8
And don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube for more content like this https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5ZKzIqE48oodQutpZ9cUQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.