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Leave Your Censors (parody)
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29 views • December 09, 2021
This parody is about a fellow who is dejected, because of all
the abusive censorship involved with internet technologies.
Fortunately, his girl-friend is a computer expert, and she helps
him to find better ways to communicate and to overcome this.
the abusive censorship involved with internet technologies.
Fortunately, his girl-friend is a computer expert, and she helps
him to find better ways to communicate and to overcome this.
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