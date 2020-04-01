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Spanish Government Sued For Encouraging Mass Feminist Gathering
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23 views • April 01, 2020
The Spanish government is being sued for gross negligence after it encouraged citizens to attend giant feminist rallies across the country on March 8, potentially exposing hundreds of thousands of people to coronavirus.
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