⚡️Julian Assange - Knew - "There is No Society Anymore - There is a Transnational Security Elite, Busy Carving Up the World"

⚡️He knew all along.
One of the greatest journalists of our time is rotting in Belmarsh prison in the UK.
If extradited to the US, somewhere he's never set foot but WANTED there for TREASON (what?!) - he will never see the light of day again.⚡️
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.