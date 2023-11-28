Biden & Co. Bow to ChiCom's New World Order

The Biden administration, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and many of America's most powerful Big Business CEOs rolled out the red carpet and bowed down to mass-murdering Communist Chinese dictator Xi Jinping recently, but this has been going on for a long time, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State.





Xi, who was in town for the APEC summit in San Francisco, was treated like royalty as government officials cleaned up the city and removed homeless people. However, as Newman explains, the Deep State helped bring the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to power after World War II and has been building it up economically and militarily ever since.





Now, top Deep State leaders are increasingly open about how the CCP regime is a role model for the global system they hope to impose on all humanity. Newman has the receipts in the form of videos of leading globalists saying it themselves. Humanity must resist.





