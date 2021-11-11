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Are you Immune to Covid-19? Do you have the HLA-DRB1*04-01gene? PLEASE SHARE!
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636 views • November 11, 2021
Are you Immune to Covid-19? Do you have the HLA-DRB1*04-01gene? PLEASE SHARE!
"DRB1*04:01 is associated with multiple sclerosis,[12] rheumatoid arthritis,[13] type 1 diabetes,[14][15] lyme disease induced arthritis.[16] HLA-DRB1*04:01 gene variant is found three times more often in asymptomatic carriers of SARS-CoV-2 than in patients with symptoms of COVID-19. It is known that the prevalence of the HLA-DRB1*04:01 variant directly correlates with the latitude and longitude of the population. This variant of the gene is more common in northern and western Europe, which means that people of European descent are more likely to be asymptomatic carriers that can transmit the disease to more susceptible populations.[17]"
"DRB1*04:01 is associated with multiple sclerosis,[12] rheumatoid arthritis,[13] type 1 diabetes,[14][15] lyme disease induced arthritis.[16] HLA-DRB1*04:01 gene variant is found three times more often in asymptomatic carriers of SARS-CoV-2 than in patients with symptoms of COVID-19. It is known that the prevalence of the HLA-DRB1*04:01 variant directly correlates with the latitude and longitude of the population. This variant of the gene is more common in northern and western Europe, which means that people of European descent are more likely to be asymptomatic carriers that can transmit the disease to more susceptible populations.[17]"
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