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PLANDEMIC DOCUMENTARY SERIES
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605 views • August 08, 2021
PLANDEMIC DOCUMENTARY SERIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5cvq07DllUC/
Includes: Prof. Bhakdi: This is how it really works!
Part I - The Bill Gates Agenda
Part II - The Birth of Big-Pharma
Part III - Who controls the Story?
Part IV - Plandemic 2 inDOCTORnation
Part V - Who is the W.H.O.?
Part VI - Fact-Checkers
Video: Prof. Bhakdi: This is how it really works!
Video's (2) :Court
Source https://plandemicvideo.com/
Plandemic: Full Documentary (25:52)
https://hetanderenieuws.nl/plandemic-de-serie-nederlands-ondertiteld/
Plandemic Part 2: Indoctrination (1:15:30)
https://plandemicvideo.com/plandemic-part-2-indoctrination-2/
Here is the full video the self-appointed lords of social media have determined we cannot see. Well, unfortunately for them, there’s still those of us who are capable of thinking for ourselves. Regardless of whether you believe this documentary or not, it is outrageous for them to determine what information we are allowed to digest
Dr. Charles Hoffe: This vaccine is more dangerous than the disease itself
https://hetanderenieuws.nl/dr-charles-hoffe-dit-vaccin-is-gevaarlijker-dan-de-ziekte-zelf-nederlands-ondertiteld/
Bill Gates / Jeffrey Epstein
DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bill+gates+epstein&;t=brave&ia=web
Bill Gates Pedogate
DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=+bill+gates+pedogate&;t=brave&ia=web
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
WHO Changed the Definition of Pandemic
WHO Changed Definition of Herd Immunity
The Definition of “Pandemic” has been Altered
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/03/22/the-definition-of-pandemic-has-been-altered/
The Final Refutal Of Virology
https://odysee.com/@earthsoul:1/The-Final-Refutal-Of-Virology.:0?r=FdXnf7M3Tb2b66bgPg646m3mAjUbmsH2
https://www.roxytube.com/v/EWsELn
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
VAERS COVID Vaccine Data - https://www.openvaers.com/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
====My Links=================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Youtube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8UqoZcMLfeSpwH8fKWybg
[Anti - Disinformation Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Anti - Disinformation 2 Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989
[Anti - Disinformation Youtube] (while its up) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChumszUbuPkeCmpScgDaoBA
[Anti - Disinformation Back up Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB0H_czrEnXP2tU0yd5j5Pw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8UqoZcMLfeSpwH8fKWybg
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5cvq07DllUC/
Includes: Prof. Bhakdi: This is how it really works!
Part I - The Bill Gates Agenda
Part II - The Birth of Big-Pharma
Part III - Who controls the Story?
Part IV - Plandemic 2 inDOCTORnation
Part V - Who is the W.H.O.?
Part VI - Fact-Checkers
Video: Prof. Bhakdi: This is how it really works!
Video's (2) :Court
Source https://plandemicvideo.com/
Plandemic: Full Documentary (25:52)
https://hetanderenieuws.nl/plandemic-de-serie-nederlands-ondertiteld/
Plandemic Part 2: Indoctrination (1:15:30)
https://plandemicvideo.com/plandemic-part-2-indoctrination-2/
Here is the full video the self-appointed lords of social media have determined we cannot see. Well, unfortunately for them, there’s still those of us who are capable of thinking for ourselves. Regardless of whether you believe this documentary or not, it is outrageous for them to determine what information we are allowed to digest
Dr. Charles Hoffe: This vaccine is more dangerous than the disease itself
https://hetanderenieuws.nl/dr-charles-hoffe-dit-vaccin-is-gevaarlijker-dan-de-ziekte-zelf-nederlands-ondertiteld/
Bill Gates / Jeffrey Epstein
DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bill+gates+epstein&;t=brave&ia=web
Bill Gates Pedogate
DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=+bill+gates+pedogate&;t=brave&ia=web
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
WHO Changed the Definition of Pandemic
WHO Changed Definition of Herd Immunity
The Definition of “Pandemic” has been Altered
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/03/22/the-definition-of-pandemic-has-been-altered/
The Final Refutal Of Virology
https://odysee.com/@earthsoul:1/The-Final-Refutal-Of-Virology.:0?r=FdXnf7M3Tb2b66bgPg646m3mAjUbmsH2
https://www.roxytube.com/v/EWsELn
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
VAERS COVID Vaccine Data - https://www.openvaers.com/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
====My Links=================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Youtube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8UqoZcMLfeSpwH8fKWybg
[Anti - Disinformation Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Anti - Disinformation 2 Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989
[Anti - Disinformation Youtube] (while its up) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChumszUbuPkeCmpScgDaoBA
[Anti - Disinformation Back up Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB0H_czrEnXP2tU0yd5j5Pw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8UqoZcMLfeSpwH8fKWybg
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
Keywords
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