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Censored by my Own
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60 views • March 19, 2022
On March 8/2022, I published a video privately in an attempt to address division in my family over this pandemic and open a dialogue to bridge the gap. My attempt was met with criticism and censorship from my own. This is that video. In order to try to make this available to those I meant to reach, I am now making it public.
This is also the prologue to the next series I will work on.
This is also the prologue to the next series I will work on.
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