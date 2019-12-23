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Why Ugly Fatties Always Turn to Feminism Redonkulas.com
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71 views • December 23, 2019
Guess what, baby: You were never pretty and it's not our fault. So stop blaming men for it and change your life.

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Sources
http://www.healthdata.org/news-release/vast-majority-american-adults-are-overweight-or-obese-and-weight-growing-problem-among
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/the-disturbing-links-between-too-much-weight-and-several-types-of-cancer/2019/04/12/b43c4e68-5a1d-11e9-842d-7d3ed7eb3957_story.html
https://www.luvze.com/curves-ahead-the-science-of-female-waist-to-hip-ratio-and-at/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-women-hit-milestone-for-obesity/
https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/weight-management/health-risks-overweight
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=12142
https://isabelfoxenduke.com/health-at-every-size-haes/
https://money.cnn.com/2018/02/21/pf/women-unpaid-work/index.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/i-paid-off-my-wifes-student-loans-then-she-filed-for-divorce-after-two-years-of-marriage-2018-04-21
https://blogs.sas.com/content/sastraining/2014/10/16/how-do-men-rate-women-on-dating-websites-part-2/

Video Throwbacks
The Looks Factor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tk05x-AxY0M
Tess Holliday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KJbJiK0VGk
NAWALT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxw7AB7nMJA
The Cost of Baby Rabies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pr3P1VBqg98
Keywords
feminismfree speechmgtowdouble standardsfat acceptance
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