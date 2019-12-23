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Why Ugly Fatties Always Turn to Feminism Redonkulas.com
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71 views • December 23, 2019
Guess what, baby: You were never pretty and it's not our fault. So stop blaming men for it and change your life.
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"Burning the Midnight" by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
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Sources
http://www.healthdata.org/news-release/vast-majority-american-adults-are-overweight-or-obese-and-weight-growing-problem-among
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/the-disturbing-links-between-too-much-weight-and-several-types-of-cancer/2019/04/12/b43c4e68-5a1d-11e9-842d-7d3ed7eb3957_story.html
https://www.luvze.com/curves-ahead-the-science-of-female-waist-to-hip-ratio-and-at/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-women-hit-milestone-for-obesity/
https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/weight-management/health-risks-overweight
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=12142
https://isabelfoxenduke.com/health-at-every-size-haes/
https://money.cnn.com/2018/02/21/pf/women-unpaid-work/index.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/i-paid-off-my-wifes-student-loans-then-she-filed-for-divorce-after-two-years-of-marriage-2018-04-21
https://blogs.sas.com/content/sastraining/2014/10/16/how-do-men-rate-women-on-dating-websites-part-2/
Video Throwbacks
The Looks Factor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tk05x-AxY0M
Tess Holliday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KJbJiK0VGk
NAWALT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxw7AB7nMJA
The Cost of Baby Rabies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pr3P1VBqg98
Brought to you by
"MGTOW's Guide to Retiring on $200K in Southeast Asia"
Available now on http://www.MGTOWBooks.com
Now downloadable in: PDF, MOBI for Kindle, EPUB, and Text-to-Speech MP3
Use the promo code POPP to save 10%!
"Burning the Midnight" by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonklulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Follow us on Gab and YouTube!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
http://www.healthdata.org/news-release/vast-majority-american-adults-are-overweight-or-obese-and-weight-growing-problem-among
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/the-disturbing-links-between-too-much-weight-and-several-types-of-cancer/2019/04/12/b43c4e68-5a1d-11e9-842d-7d3ed7eb3957_story.html
https://www.luvze.com/curves-ahead-the-science-of-female-waist-to-hip-ratio-and-at/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-women-hit-milestone-for-obesity/
https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/weight-management/health-risks-overweight
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=12142
https://isabelfoxenduke.com/health-at-every-size-haes/
https://money.cnn.com/2018/02/21/pf/women-unpaid-work/index.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/i-paid-off-my-wifes-student-loans-then-she-filed-for-divorce-after-two-years-of-marriage-2018-04-21
https://blogs.sas.com/content/sastraining/2014/10/16/how-do-men-rate-women-on-dating-websites-part-2/
Video Throwbacks
The Looks Factor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tk05x-AxY0M
Tess Holliday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KJbJiK0VGk
NAWALT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxw7AB7nMJA
The Cost of Baby Rabies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pr3P1VBqg98
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