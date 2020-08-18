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DEBATE With Joel Richardson & Chris White: Will The Antichrist Be A False Jewish Messiah?
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24 views • August 18, 2020
Joel Richardson
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIdYV1fCIAvYpS5S-qLPlqg
This debate with Joel Richardson and Chris White is on the topic of if the Antichrist will be of Jewish or Gentile descent. A widely held belief that runs rampant in the church was the notion that Antichrist will be of Jewish origin. However, upon closer examination, we find no real Scriptural basis for such a view. In fact, the Bible teaches just the opposite that the Antichrist will be of Gentile descent. Well what does the Bible say, why does this matter so much, and what are the ramifications for getting this interpretation wrong? The stakes are a lot higher than you might think. #Antichrist #JewishAntichrist #GentileAntichrist
This is a debate on the doctrine of the Antichrist moderated by Derek Gilbert of Skywatch TV https://www.derekpgilbert.com/
The topic is "Will the Antichrist be a False Jewish Messiah"
About Joel Richardson: https://www.joelstrumpet.com/
Joel Richardson is a New York Times bestselling author, filmmaker, and internationally recognized teacher. Joel lives in the United States with his wife and five children. Joel's heart is thoroughly missional, with a special love for all the peoples of the Middle East. Joel travels globally teaching on the Gospel, living with Biblical Hope, the return of Jesus, and preparing the Church to face the great challenges of our time.
About Chris White: http://www.BibleProphecytalk.com
Chris is an author, filmmaker, and host of several online radio programs on various subjects. He is also the director of the internet radio station called The Revelations Radio Network. He produces documentaries and short videos for educational purposes.
Chris' Opening Arguments: 1:16
Joel's Opening Arguments: 31:33
Chris' 1st Response: 1:02:17
Joel's 1st Response: 1:17:16
Chris' 2nd Response: 1:32:19
Joel's 2nd Response: 1:42:26
Chris' Questions and Closing: 1:52:20
Joel's Questions and Closing: 2:03:14
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TRANSLATION: 5 Easy Steps
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5- Start adding the translation
Genesis 3:15
Number 24:5-9
Daniel 2:34-35
Daniel 7:3
Revelation 13:1
Isaiah 60:5
Revelation 17:11
Luke 21:24
Joel 3:1-2
Joel 3:12-14
Zechariah 12:2-3
Zechariah 12:9-10
Zechariah 14:1-4
Daniel 11:31
Ezekiel 38:10-12
Luke 21:20-25
Daniel 7:25
Daniel 11:36
Revelation 13:5-6
Revelation 11:8-10
Ezekiel 30:3
Obadiah 15
Isaiah 34:1-2, 8
John 5:43
Daniel 11:41-42
Ezekiel 30:4-5
Ezekiel 38:3-8
Zechariah 13:8-9
Revelation 18:20-21
Psalm 110:1-2
Isaiah 2:3
Jeremiah 3:17-18
Psalm 132:13
Psalm 102:13
Isaiah 52:9
Isaiah 62:1-2
Matthew 24:15-16
Matthew 24:15-21
Ezekiel 39:23
Ezekiel 39:27
Ezekiel 39:7
Ezekiel 39:22
Ezekiel 39:29
Romans 11;26
Ezekiel 39:8
Ezekiel 38:17
Revelation 20:7-10
Ezekiel 39:4
Luke 13:13-33
Mathew 23:34-39
Revelation 17:6
Jonah 1:2
Revelation 17:1
Revelation 21:9-11
Hosea 1:2
Hosea 2:16, 19-20
RANDOM INFO AROUND THE INTERNET: (Please Don't read beyond this point)
Who or what is the antichrist - who or what is the antichrist? [Every Follower of Jesus Christ Must Know This Today. Taking a very long view: the end of the world in the Bible. The Story of God with Morgan Freeman is an American television documentary series that premiered on the National Geographic Channel on April 3, 2016. Really Who Is The AntiChrist: 70 Facts Identifying The antiChrist. Who is the antichrist - who is the antichrist? Many believe there is an antichrist coming in the future. Will the biblical antichrist be a Muslim? The Jewish antichrist - caller: who is the antichrist in Judaism? the antichrist and the Jews' Messiah. People will think the antichrist is god. Is the Antichrist Jewish? rabbi Schneider shares the antichrist will be attractive charismatic anointed by satan as Jesus is anointed by God the father appearance of amazing love while deep inside is intense hatred. He is antichrist that denieth the father and the son. While he never used the word "antichrist " the idea of a single person who would go against God comes from the old testament's Daniel. Will the biblical antichrist be a Muslim? Taking a very long view: the end of the world in the Bible. Is the antichrist is here now? Signs of the Times. Who is the antichrist in Revelation 13 or should we say who is the beast of Revelation that enforces what is knows as the mark of the beast. Antichrist Jewish - is the Antichrist Jewish?
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIdYV1fCIAvYpS5S-qLPlqg
This debate with Joel Richardson and Chris White is on the topic of if the Antichrist will be of Jewish or Gentile descent. A widely held belief that runs rampant in the church was the notion that Antichrist will be of Jewish origin. However, upon closer examination, we find no real Scriptural basis for such a view. In fact, the Bible teaches just the opposite that the Antichrist will be of Gentile descent. Well what does the Bible say, why does this matter so much, and what are the ramifications for getting this interpretation wrong? The stakes are a lot higher than you might think. #Antichrist #JewishAntichrist #GentileAntichrist
This is a debate on the doctrine of the Antichrist moderated by Derek Gilbert of Skywatch TV https://www.derekpgilbert.com/
The topic is "Will the Antichrist be a False Jewish Messiah"
About Joel Richardson: https://www.joelstrumpet.com/
Joel Richardson is a New York Times bestselling author, filmmaker, and internationally recognized teacher. Joel lives in the United States with his wife and five children. Joel's heart is thoroughly missional, with a special love for all the peoples of the Middle East. Joel travels globally teaching on the Gospel, living with Biblical Hope, the return of Jesus, and preparing the Church to face the great challenges of our time.
About Chris White: http://www.BibleProphecytalk.com
Chris is an author, filmmaker, and host of several online radio programs on various subjects. He is also the director of the internet radio station called The Revelations Radio Network. He produces documentaries and short videos for educational purposes.
Chris' Opening Arguments: 1:16
Joel's Opening Arguments: 31:33
Chris' 1st Response: 1:02:17
Joel's 1st Response: 1:17:16
Chris' 2nd Response: 1:32:19
Joel's 2nd Response: 1:42:26
Chris' Questions and Closing: 1:52:20
Joel's Questions and Closing: 2:03:14
Help us get these videos into every language
TRANSLATION: 5 Easy Steps
1- Click the 3 dots ( ... ) next to the Share & Save buttons
2- Select Add Translation
3- Type in the language you want to add
4- Create new subtitle
5- Start adding the translation
Genesis 3:15
Number 24:5-9
Daniel 2:34-35
Daniel 7:3
Revelation 13:1
Isaiah 60:5
Revelation 17:11
Luke 21:24
Joel 3:1-2
Joel 3:12-14
Zechariah 12:2-3
Zechariah 12:9-10
Zechariah 14:1-4
Daniel 11:31
Ezekiel 38:10-12
Luke 21:20-25
Daniel 7:25
Daniel 11:36
Revelation 13:5-6
Revelation 11:8-10
Ezekiel 30:3
Obadiah 15
Isaiah 34:1-2, 8
John 5:43
Daniel 11:41-42
Ezekiel 30:4-5
Ezekiel 38:3-8
Zechariah 13:8-9
Revelation 18:20-21
Psalm 110:1-2
Isaiah 2:3
Jeremiah 3:17-18
Psalm 132:13
Psalm 102:13
Isaiah 52:9
Isaiah 62:1-2
Matthew 24:15-16
Matthew 24:15-21
Ezekiel 39:23
Ezekiel 39:27
Ezekiel 39:7
Ezekiel 39:22
Ezekiel 39:29
Romans 11;26
Ezekiel 39:8
Ezekiel 38:17
Revelation 20:7-10
Ezekiel 39:4
Luke 13:13-33
Mathew 23:34-39
Revelation 17:6
Jonah 1:2
Revelation 17:1
Revelation 21:9-11
Hosea 1:2
Hosea 2:16, 19-20
RANDOM INFO AROUND THE INTERNET: (Please Don't read beyond this point)
Who or what is the antichrist - who or what is the antichrist? [Every Follower of Jesus Christ Must Know This Today. Taking a very long view: the end of the world in the Bible. The Story of God with Morgan Freeman is an American television documentary series that premiered on the National Geographic Channel on April 3, 2016. Really Who Is The AntiChrist: 70 Facts Identifying The antiChrist. Who is the antichrist - who is the antichrist? Many believe there is an antichrist coming in the future. Will the biblical antichrist be a Muslim? The Jewish antichrist - caller: who is the antichrist in Judaism? the antichrist and the Jews' Messiah. People will think the antichrist is god. Is the Antichrist Jewish? rabbi Schneider shares the antichrist will be attractive charismatic anointed by satan as Jesus is anointed by God the father appearance of amazing love while deep inside is intense hatred. He is antichrist that denieth the father and the son. While he never used the word "antichrist " the idea of a single person who would go against God comes from the old testament's Daniel. Will the biblical antichrist be a Muslim? Taking a very long view: the end of the world in the Bible. Is the antichrist is here now? Signs of the Times. Who is the antichrist in Revelation 13 or should we say who is the beast of Revelation that enforces what is knows as the mark of the beast. Antichrist Jewish - is the Antichrist Jewish?
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