Landslide kills+Injures multiple people in Cebu Philippines / Red wormwood system body / Russian💣 / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Nov 1, 2022





Nov 1, 2022

CEBU PHILIPPINES HAS MASSIVE LANDSLIDE (MULTIPLE INJURED+DEAD)/RED WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODY SEEN AGAIN OVER EUROPEAN SKY CAMERAS/RUSSIA+ALL MAIN COUNTRIES TESTING LONG RANGE MISSILES (ARMAGEDDON-WW3 GETTING SET UP-BIBLE PROPHECY COMING TO PASS)/ 2 SUNS SEEN CLEARLY/ READ BELOW... Today is now 11/1/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: These are only A few clips as I have more to post soon... You'll see new pictures of a red planet x system object caught by me again 2 days ago on European sky cameras.. You'll see footage credited to the man who original caught 2 suns in crystal clear footage... Breaking 1news from cebu Philippines over a day ago, sadly a massive landslide took place which killed and injured multiple people. As earths crust is becoming more unstable by the day due to the planet x system effecting our planet and all the radiation hitting earth from the planet x system bodies with a magnetar behind earth. Also solar radiation+energy slamming earth daily along with red band waves of pure cosmic radiation hitting earth on and off coming in from a gamma ray burst (star that exploded thousands of years ago ) and it's cosmic waves of radiation started hitting earth a few years back after insider mike from around the world warned pastor Paul on Paul Begley youtube channel that waves of energy were coming to earth. At the time they could only see 5 waves. Now we know thousands of waves large and small will smack earth. So, all that energy and radiation coming in from all the different sources hitting earth isn't just soaking up radiation in animals and humans and collecting in our ionosphere and atmosphere causing humans/animals to get sick as we're being heavily radiated thus why skin cancers sky rocketing and another reason ( one of many reasons ) regular cancer is sky rocketing.... And it'll only get worse globally .. And it's causing Bigger quake activity and bigger volcanic activity as we're expecting huge volcanic eruptions and bigger quakes in a short time... And thus big reason weather and the jet stream is being psychotic, the radiation coming in is doing lots of damage. Not including planet x system effects on earth is also speeding up earths own natural processes which makes things worse.. To my friends and those I know in the Philippines. Have safe places to go or at least what you think is safer than where your at in case you have an emergency because the southeast parts of Asia are about to experience worse quakes and bigger volcanic eruptions all around Indonesia and the Philippines and surrounding Asian countries and states... Not include ( what's coming on a global scale ).... Also Russia like NATO and like the USA and other nations are all shooting off long range missiles and test firing ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles ) ... The stage is getting set for bible prophecy of the coming third war ( Armageddon ) by the biblical name... As bible prophecy is being fulfilled at a fast pace.... And the train is only speeding up for more prophecy by the day to be fulfilled... take my messages important to heart. Time is short. Please come to christ as lord before late. Our time frame window is closing and that's no understatement. If you love someone then show them your love. Don't just say it by words that mean nothing. If gotta get things right with God do it now while you can. If have to forgive others then NOW is the time to do it. Jesus made it clear if you can't forgive then God won't forgive you. Life is love and forgiving. Because God is light. Love and forgiveness..... That's my message to you all. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned notes are...





