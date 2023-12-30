President Zelensky's advisor REJECTS peace talks with Russia - declares "ultimatum" to Russia.

😁This year has shown us that the delusional Zelensky regime has learned nothing...

The US is considering using the South Caucasus as a springboard for opening a “second front” against Moscow, Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.

Washington has long made no secret of its plans regarding Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, he said, adding that “all this fundamentally contradicts the genuine interests of the people of the region.”

Amid the West’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, Washington has heightened pressure on Moscow’s neighbors and allies. Thus, the Biden administration has been muddying the waters between Moscow and Yerevan, especially in the wake of the recent Nagorno-Karabakh flare-up.