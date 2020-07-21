Watch: Screeching Woman With Tape Measure Lectures Others For Not Social-Distancing

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The woman screams something unintelligible before shouting “Fuck you! Get out of here!” at other people who appear to have gathered near a lake or a beach.
The protagonist is wildly flailing around a tape measure she is holding as a man tries to restrain her.
“It’s people like you that are ruining it for all of us!” she yells.
According to respondents on Twitter who translated comments made by the woman filming the video, the screeching lady is upset at the others for being too close and not properly social distancing.
Others suggested that the woman was upset because she was trying to “measure something” and loud music was preventing her from concentrating.
Either way, the woman filming the video says that she just wanted to have a “tranquil” day with her family.
This looks like another case of a social distancing Karens gone wild.
Source https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-screeching-woman-tape-measure-lectures-others-not-social-distancing