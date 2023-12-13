GLOBAL WARMING IS A LIE AND IF YOU BELIEVE IN MAN MADE CLIMATE CHANGE YOU ARE A MORON

Global warming, climate change, save the planet! It doesn't matter which stupid euphemism you want to utter, none of them pertain to anything that is actually happening and none of them are any benefit to mankind.

Global warming is not happening and men may climate change is impossible yet a lot of you cannot wait to pay more taxes because you feel guilty about having a decent house when the rest of the world doesn't.





If you want to feel guilty, you go right ahead but don't ask me to engage with you or to join you in your paranoia and your fear. I fear nothing because I'm smart and you're stupid and I've done my research and you just watched the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Which one of us is better armed with information and which one is better armed for survival?





