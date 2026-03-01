© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Mohammad Marandi exposes the American government for waging a war of choice solely to protect the genocidal regime of Israel.
He highlights the massive disconnect between corrupt US politicians and their citizens, pointing out that the majority of the American public has turned against Zionists and actually supports Palestine.
Source @Real World News
