WORLD'S TOP RAPPER Ben Shapiro just got OUT-RAPPED
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Feb 1, 2024


Tom MacDonald and Ben Shapiro's rap song "Facts" has topped the iTunes charts. But while Ben has taken the title "World's #1 Rapper," Glenn is ready to dethrone him. Ben joins Glenn to discuss the success of "Facts," why he donned the now-infamous hoodie, and what he believes the biggest threat to the nation is.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaSaOS0Kw8Y

Keywords
americafactsthreatben shapiroglenn beckdethronedhoodietom macdonaldworlds top rapperout-rapped

