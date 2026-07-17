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The Music Of My Life
Voices of the ridge
Songs Written by Rina Lynn for the book series ‘Prepare For The End.’
Music by SUNO
Some were written just for me
Some were written for my characters in my new book series.
I just had to share!
Have you ever found yourself in a place where others were always deciding your life?
Maybe someone’s words, imposed a persona on you, that you took up,
with no ability to know who you really are, or your value.
You didn’t own your worth, talents, or accomplishments, and instead, let other people’s voices and opinions, determine who you are.
I did. I spent a while working through it,
and when I decided I had to learn to shut other voices out,
and believe in myself, and who I knew I was, and then could; I wrote a song about it.
Come and meet them in the book series.
You’ll love them!
They have heart, soul, endurance, and a faith that will test your own.