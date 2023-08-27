Create New Account
2023-08-27 Dr. Faiez Kirsten's Response to Mufti Smith's Attack
This is my response to mufti Ebrahim Smith's attack on the Sirius FM radio channel on 25th August, 2023. The mufti is from Cape Town, South Africa.(Quick fire Q&A, Sirius FM With Mufti Ebrahim Smith and Shaf'at Khan)


pseudosciencecovid-19sars-co-v2

