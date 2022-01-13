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01/07/2022 According to Indian media Wion, multiple Chinese smartphone companies were found violating India’s tax laws. Chinese smartphone companies in India are under scrutiny. They are being raided and exposed for irregularities. Xiaomi and OPPO have been found violating tax laws and evading customs duty.