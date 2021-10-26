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Biden tells fake Amtrak story for the 5th time | Greg Kelly Reports
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120 views • October 26, 2021
'JOEY BABY!' - President Biden just told his fake Amtrak story for the fifth time, says Greg Kelly. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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