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Boebert: Border agents being 'punched in the face' by Biden policies, need Trump back
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40 views • June 03, 2021
Representative Lauren Boebert joins Newsmax's Heather Childers and Bob Sellers to discuss what she's seeing at the US southern border, and the issues expressed by both agents and by migrants, what many believe are the doing of the Biden administration. - via American Agenda, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax
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