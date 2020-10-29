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COVID-19 Case Reporting Fraud
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64 views • October 29, 2020
Actual empirical testing of a patient for SARS-CoV-2 infection is not even required under current U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines in order to diagnose that person with COVID-19. In fact, medical service providers here in the U.S. are actually being permitted to diagnose patients with COVID-19 without ever physically examining them. They are also being permitted to diagnose people whom have been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 as a "provisional" case, for which they will also receive $13,000 in CARES Act money. This CARES Act incentive money has two effects, it serves to artificially drive the number of diagnoses up, and it creates an obvious incentive for fraud, since there is no criminal or civil penalty for falsely diagnosing someone with COVID-19, and fraudulently collecting the $13,000.
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