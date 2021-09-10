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It Won't Happen Here... It Is And Was Always Going To! Wake Up Call 09-10-2021
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40 views • September 10, 2021
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
The pot is boiling over the top now yet people still have not started to storm these tyrants and let them know they have abdicated their rights to govern! If not NOW then when?
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
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Article Links:
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https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/biden-exempts-over-600000-usps-workers-federal-mandatory-vaccination-order
Thumbnail Link:
https://usapost2021.com/pazigriv/2021/09/Biden-pushes-vaccine-mandates-covering-100-million-US-workers-scaled.jpg
The pot is boiling over the top now yet people still have not started to storm these tyrants and let them know they have abdicated their rights to govern! If not NOW then when?
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
For the video links be sure to join us on telegram where you will find them.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/biden-exempts-over-600000-usps-workers-federal-mandatory-vaccination-order
Thumbnail Link:
https://usapost2021.com/pazigriv/2021/09/Biden-pushes-vaccine-mandates-covering-100-million-US-workers-scaled.jpg
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