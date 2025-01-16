Thundering Transition Back To America | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 38

- White paper Intel briefs published National Security Threats to inauguration





- MTG on plane to DC- plane diverted dur to unauthorized drones!





- What did our First Lady Melania Trump say about the up and coming

inauguration?





- JD Vance will not attend inauguration? Hmm…





- Are we risking the decapitation of our leadership on J20? – Extremist conditions are here





- Concerns for national security wit missing nukes and materials





- Is Donald Trump scheming with the DS to bring us into a New World Order?





- Who is Juan O Savin?





- Gitmo expansion on going preparing to broadcast news live from GITMO





- Arrest will be broadcast and coming soon





- Chinese sies overthrowing elections including the USA





- Political arrest for war crimes but with evidence vs chitter chatter





- Multiple impeachments coming and reversal of many EO’s, Laws, etc.





- China and US confrontation coming in 2025





- Will the Dems attempt to decertify the election via 14t amendment?





- Resistance by our enemies will grow in intensity





- Storm is here – the “eye of the storm” comes after DJT is in office





- Sheriff Mack pleads with President Trump to isolate the inauguration – tells

Americans to get food and water fir 6 months – 100% chance of attacks





- LA was a deliberate DEW attack! DEW-HAARP-CEMTRAILS-5G





- LA wo as the access to Nation State weapons to deploy DEW in LA?J





- DJT announces the ERN- Eternal Revenue Service!





- Q as defined by JMC





- Who is Kristy Allen





- John provides commentary on Zuck and other important trending news





- Putin-Hanks-Mel Gibson-Big Mike-RFK JR-Jack Smith-Kash Patel-Trudeau-Gulf of America- Canada- Greenland-Panama Canal





- Join John and Juan in Prayer





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/



