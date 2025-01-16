BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Thundering Transition Back To America | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 38
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
69 views • 3 months ago

- White paper Intel briefs published National Security Threats to inauguration


- MTG on plane to DC- plane diverted dur to unauthorized drones!


- What did our First Lady Melania Trump say about the up and coming

inauguration?


- JD Vance will not attend inauguration? Hmm…


- Are we risking the decapitation of our leadership on J20? – Extremist conditions are here


- Concerns for national security wit missing nukes and materials


- Is Donald Trump scheming with the DS to bring us into a New World Order?


- Who is Juan O Savin?


- Gitmo expansion on going preparing to broadcast news live from GITMO


- Arrest will be broadcast and coming soon


- Chinese sies overthrowing elections including the USA


- Political arrest for war crimes but with evidence vs chitter chatter


- Multiple impeachments coming and reversal of many EO’s, Laws, etc.


- China and US confrontation coming in 2025


- Will the Dems attempt to decertify the election via 14t amendment?


- Resistance by our enemies will grow in intensity


- Storm is here – the “eye of the storm” comes after DJT is in office


- Sheriff Mack pleads with President Trump to isolate the inauguration – tells

Americans to get food and water fir 6 months – 100% chance of attacks


- LA was a deliberate DEW attack! DEW-HAARP-CEMTRAILS-5G


- LA wo as the access to Nation State weapons to deploy DEW in LA?J


- DJT announces the ERN- Eternal Revenue Service!


- Q as defined by JMC


- Who is Kristy Allen


- John provides commentary on Zuck and other important trending news


- Putin-Hanks-Mel Gibson-Big Mike-RFK JR-Jack Smith-Kash Patel-Trudeau-Gulf of America- Canada- Greenland-Panama Canal


- Join John and Juan in Prayer


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


chemtrails5ghaarpdirected energy weaponsmelania trumpjuan o savinnational security threatsstorm is herechinese election interferencemissing nukesinauguration securityunauthorized dronesjd vance inauguration absenceextremist conditionsleadership decapitation riskgitmo news expansionwar crimes evidencepolitical arrests2025 uschina confrontation14th amendment decertificationresistance intensifiessheriff mack warningsfood and water preparationla dew attacketernal revenue service
