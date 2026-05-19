BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#117 A basic observation on food and eating – Trauma is a thing of the past
The INNATE one
The INNATE one
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • Yesterday

One hundred and seventeenth part of the book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' — read by the author himself; Ole Klit Blente.


Get your own copy of the book here: https://www.innate.one/shop/


Check out the Trauma-series here: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/84dfbd75-dd78-4815-b60a-52ffa39287ef?index=1

Keywords
traumainnateintuitiveeating
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Weight loss wonder drug Ozempic linked to psychiatric risks as gut health research points to natural solution

Weight loss wonder drug Ozempic linked to psychiatric risks as gut health research points to natural solution

Cassie B.
The Human Farm: Greg Reese&#8217;s masterful exposé of the globalist enslavement system

The Human Farm: Greg Reese’s masterful exposé of the globalist enslavement system

Belle Carter
Midlife women suffering from poor sleep face 75% higher CVD risk, 22-year study reveals

Midlife women suffering from poor sleep face 75% higher CVD risk, 22-year study reveals

Ava Grace
ESSIAC TEA: The century-old herbal remedy that modern science is finally catching up to

ESSIAC TEA: The century-old herbal remedy that modern science is finally catching up to

Patrick Lewis
Exercise and Creatine Linked to Improved Muscle and Metabolic Health in Aging Adults

Exercise and Creatine Linked to Improved Muscle and Metabolic Health in Aging Adults

Morgan S. Verity
The smart snacker&#8217;s guide to beating the afternoon slump: 8 science-backed combos for sustained energy

The smart snacker’s guide to beating the afternoon slump: 8 science-backed combos for sustained energy

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy