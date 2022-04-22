By Putting China Into the Various Funds and Offering Limited Options, CCP Groomers Cause Money in Retirement Savings Plans To Go to the Chinese Communist Party

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
04/20/2022 Frank Gaffney: CCP involved funds will be offered in a mutual fund window, come June if we don’t derail this effort. You’re going to have American federal employees, civilian and military past and present winding up putting money into mutual funds with money going to the Chinese Communist Party.