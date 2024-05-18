Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat: World On Brink, Diplomacy Needed More Than Ever

Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat discusses his excellent new book on the art of diplomacy. Our world today has become multipolar and is beset with conflicts seemingly incapable of resolution. Diplomacy is needed more than ever and his book provides examples and models of what has worked in the past. He provides examples of where the U.S. faltered (e.g. JCPOA with Iran) and where the U.S. succeeded in being reliable (e.g. SALT II). He describes the new world order as the postwar Bretton Woods "rules-based international order". He looks back at the Balkan Wars, the roots of the current Ukraine crisis, the failure of sanctions, and comments on the Israel-Gaza situation. He says you have to remain optimistic otherwise there's no sense in getting out of bed!





About Ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat

Stuart E. Eizenstat has served as U.S. Ambassador to the European Union and Deputy Secretary of both Treasury and State. He is also the author of President Carter: The White House Years (2018), The Future of the Jews: How Global Forces are Impacting the Jewish People, Israel, and Its Relationship with the United States (2012), and Imperfect Justice: Looted Assets, Slave Labor, and the Unfinished Business of World War II (2003). He is an international lawyer in Washington, DC.





