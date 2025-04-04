Rocket Stove v Propane Jet Cooker : Race to a boil

What happens when you put a propane burner up against a rocket stove in a race to boil water? In this video, I’m testing two very different cooking methods to see which one will get a pot of water boiling the fastest. As the founder of Loaded Potato.org, where I share simple, shelf-stable recipes, I’m always looking for new ways to cook quickly and efficiently. So today, it’s a head-to-head battle between my Bayou Classic propane jet cooker and a Stanbroil rocket stove. You won’t want to miss who comes out on top!

I’m putting both stoves to the test, firing up the rocket stove and the propane burner to see how they handle the heat. While the propane burner is quick to ignite and gets a steady flame going, the rocket stove relies on wood and takes a little more attention. Will the propane burner win with its high-pressure flames, or will the rocket stove’s wood-powered heat surprise us? I’m timing it all to see which method boils water first—and the results are more surprising than you might think!

If you’re into outdoor cooking or just curious about alternative ways to boil water, this video is for you. Whether you already own one of these stoves or you’re deciding which one to buy, this race is packed with useful insights you won’t want to miss. Tune in to see the surprising results and let me know in the comments: which stove did you think would win, and which one actually did?

Be sure to visit LoadedPotato.org for more delicious, easy, and budget-friendly recipes like this one, all using only shelf-stable and canned foods. Whether you're looking for quick dinner ideas or ways to save money on groceries, my website has everything you need to make mealtime easier and more affordable. Check it out for meal plans, grocery lists, and so much more to help you reduce your dependency on fresh ingredients!

