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Lessons From Red Pilling Loved Ones - Adam Alamano from "Debra Gets Red Pilled"
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52 views • December 27, 2021
Welcome to another episode of Truthzilla! We sat down with our good friend Adam Alamano from the epic show Debra Gets Red Pilled to discuss some of the insights he has gained from his journey attempting to red-pill his mother-in-law, who lives in San Francisco, loves CNN and who (up until recently) has never questioned the official narrative. Shout out to Debra for being willing to get uncomfortable and being willing to go where not many Blue Pilled people go. You can catch Debra Gets Red Pilled on any podcast player and at the links below:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/debra-gets-red-pilled/id1529830406
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/debra-gets-red-pilled/id1529830406
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW8rgh2tbJUevi761MVKskQ
https://twitter.com/DebraGetsPilled
https://www.instagram.com/debragetsredpilled/
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/debra-gets-red-pilled/id1529830406
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/debra-gets-red-pilled/id1529830406
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW8rgh2tbJUevi761MVKskQ
https://twitter.com/DebraGetsPilled
https://www.instagram.com/debragetsredpilled/
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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