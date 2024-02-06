Create New Account
Maria Zeee & Dr Jason Dean: Micropatch Needle Agenda to Advance Transhumanism
Tanjerea
Published Yesterday

  Dr. Jason Dean - New Micropatch Needle Agenda to Advance Transhumanism. Dr. Jason Dean joins Maria Zeee to expose the new "micropatch needles" which the globalists want to mandate in a never-ending cycle of "system upgrades" to advance transhumanism and synthetic biology.

