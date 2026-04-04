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Big Money Cigar Culture
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Top 10 most expensive cigars in the world in 2026


Smoking Cigars is primarily associated with wealth, class and luxury. There is a wide range of cigars that are available and the finest ones are made out of the best tobacco, swathed in exquisite wrappers and hand rolled with the utmost care and precision.


Therefore, let's have a look at the most expensive ones in the world. Keep in mind that the prices of some of them are likely to break the bank.


Gurkha Royal Courtesan Cigar Usd 1.36 Million Per Cigar


For a whopping USD 1.36 million per cigar, the Gurkha Royal Courtesan Cigar is crafted in the Dominican Republic and Honduras. Every cigar is meticulously filled with rare Himalayan tobacco, cultivated with Fiji water for a distinctive touch. The cigar is then gracefully wrapped with a gold leaf, secured by a band adorned with dazzling diamonds totaling five carats. To elevate its luxury, it is infused with the prestigious Remy Martin's Black Pearl Louis XIII, valued at $224,000 per bottle. The artisans involved in creating these masterpieces undergo a unique process; they work blindfolded to ensure complete focus and avoid distractions. Moreover, only a select few hand rollers are granted the privilege of crafting these exceptional cigars.


https://www.luxhabitat.ae/the-journal/top-10-most-expensive-cigars-in-the-world/



Why tobacco failed to be the Okanagan's biggest crop


Not once but three times in Kelowna’s history, tobacco looked to become the dominant crop in the region.


While First Nations people grew and harvested tobacco for hundreds of years before European settlers, the modern tobacco story started in 1893 and ended some 40 years later.


“Local histories of B.C. tobacco cultivation note that the Wisconsin immigrant, Louis Holman, launched his tobacco experiments in 1893 after observing the growing practices of the Salish-speaking Okanagan people,” according to ‘Farm to Firm: Canadian Tobacco c. 1860-1950.’


“To Holman’s surprise, he found a number of tobacco plants of Indian planting and, upon inquiry, learned that the Indians had grown tobacco for their own use as far back as their traditions and folk-lore reached in the dim past.


https://infotel.ca/inwine/in-photos-why-tobacco-failed-to-be-the-okanagans-biggest-crop/it95768



Cigar Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast (2026 - 2031)


The Cigar Market Report is Segmented by Product Type (Cigarillos and Cigar), Flavor (Flavored and Non-Flavored), Price Point (Mass and Premium), Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores, and Online Retail Stores) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The Market Forecasts are Provided in Terms of Value (USD).


https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cigar-market



More in Cigar Industry


https://www.cigaraficionado.com/cigar-industry


Celebrity Cigar Smokers


https://www.cigarworld.com/education/celebrity-cigar-smokers/

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