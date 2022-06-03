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A Powerful Explosion in the Port of Berdyansk - Did Not Scare the Residents. 060322
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110 views • June 03, 2022
A powerful explosion in the port of Berdyansk did not scare the residents
Yesterday's explosion was the result of demining the port area from explosive devices left by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the flight and discovered during the survey of the territory. Demining work continues, the authorities said.
Yesterday's explosion was the result of demining the port area from explosive devices left by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the flight and discovered during the survey of the territory. Demining work continues, the authorities said.
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