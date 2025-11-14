BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TRUMP in TROUBLE - Tone Deaf, Losing Support
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
181 followers
1
43 views • 23 hours ago

November 13, 2025 - While his voters cry for attention, Trump is building a ballroom, dining with Bill Gates, and lauding vaccines makers in the Oval Office. He’s off being president of the world. The peace president. He’s at the dance, but he forgot who brung him. He’d better wake up, or we’re lost as a Party. Thanks for watching and praying!

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen


LoriColley.substack.com


trumpnewsrepublican politics
