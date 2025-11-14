TRUMP in TROUBLE - Tone Deaf, Losing Support

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
November 13, 2025 - While his voters cry for attention, Trump is building a ballroom, dining with Bill Gates, and lauding vaccines makers in the Oval Office. He’s off being president of the world. The peace president. He’s at the dance, but he forgot who brung him. He’d better wake up, or we’re lost as a Party. Thanks for watching and praying!
