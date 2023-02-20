Create New Account
Nine years on | How Kiev riots sparked conflict that continues today
It’s been exactly nine years since the deadliest day of the so-called Maidan protests in central Kiev, which saw dozens killed and more than 150 wounded. RT's Marina Kosareva takes a closer look at what has become the turning point in Ukraine's history. 

https://rumble.com/c/RTNews



ukrainert newsmaiden protests

