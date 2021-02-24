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Be Less White, Get Vaccinated and Stay Away from Cryptocurrencies!
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241 views • February 24, 2021
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
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Anarchapulco Watch Party: https://youtu.be/LVsITuj3kGE
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event/
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INTRO VID: Woka Cola - Stop Being White: https://twitter.com/NotGovernor/status/1364005788235169792
In Montreal: "Epidemic in a care home that had 96% vaccination rate.": https://twitter.com/denisrancourt/status/1364257802152206338
Health Staff Injured By Covid Jab Are “Imagining It” – Telegraph: https://richieallen.co.uk/health-staff-injured-by-covid-jab-are-imagining-it-telegraph
Fauci: “There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society. For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate.”: https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1364279060512333836
Chris Sky at Pearson Airport Refusing Covid Test and Quarantine: https://youtu.be/G5no_xAtvu8
Biden: We Must End Politics and Misinformation: https://twitter.com/humanvibration/status/1364052064154755075
Hasbro Releases Exciting New 'Fauci Says' Game: https://babylonbee.com/news/hasbro-releases-exciting-new-game-of-fauci-says
Every correction in 2017 was followed by +153% increase on average: https://twitter.com/BTC_Archive/status/1361763773627961346?s=20
Fed Chair Powell Says Digital Dollar Is A ‘High Priority Project’: https://www.forbes.com/sites/sarahhansen/2021/02/23/fed-chair-powell-says-digital-dollar-is-a-high-priority-project
Janet Yellen Warns Bitcoin Is 'Extremely Inefficient' and 'Highly Speculative': https://news.bitcoin.com/janet-yellen-bitcoin-extremely-inefficient-highly-speculative-btc-price/
In the face of the largest global economic disruption in history #Bitcoin didn’t miss a single block. No emergency meetings, no stimulus, no new printing, no lockdowns, no central planners.
No matter what policies the politicians come up with, #Bitcoin is unaffected. Resilient. - Bruce Fenton : https://twitter.com/brucefenton/status/1363548058546565124
#Bitcoin has not had a single transaction error over 12 years and $10 trillion transacted - like clockwork. The banking system had $32 billion trxns errors for 2020 alone: https://twitter.com/BTC_Archive/status/1363203930944069639
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event
Earthship Alchemy in Acapulco: http://triviumlinguistics.com/
Anarchapulco Watch Party: https://youtu.be/LVsITuj3kGE
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event/
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: Woka Cola - Stop Being White: https://twitter.com/NotGovernor/status/1364005788235169792
In Montreal: "Epidemic in a care home that had 96% vaccination rate.": https://twitter.com/denisrancourt/status/1364257802152206338
Health Staff Injured By Covid Jab Are “Imagining It” – Telegraph: https://richieallen.co.uk/health-staff-injured-by-covid-jab-are-imagining-it-telegraph
Fauci: “There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society. For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate.”: https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1364279060512333836
Chris Sky at Pearson Airport Refusing Covid Test and Quarantine: https://youtu.be/G5no_xAtvu8
Biden: We Must End Politics and Misinformation: https://twitter.com/humanvibration/status/1364052064154755075
Hasbro Releases Exciting New 'Fauci Says' Game: https://babylonbee.com/news/hasbro-releases-exciting-new-game-of-fauci-says
Every correction in 2017 was followed by +153% increase on average: https://twitter.com/BTC_Archive/status/1361763773627961346?s=20
Fed Chair Powell Says Digital Dollar Is A ‘High Priority Project’: https://www.forbes.com/sites/sarahhansen/2021/02/23/fed-chair-powell-says-digital-dollar-is-a-high-priority-project
Janet Yellen Warns Bitcoin Is 'Extremely Inefficient' and 'Highly Speculative': https://news.bitcoin.com/janet-yellen-bitcoin-extremely-inefficient-highly-speculative-btc-price/
In the face of the largest global economic disruption in history #Bitcoin didn’t miss a single block. No emergency meetings, no stimulus, no new printing, no lockdowns, no central planners.
No matter what policies the politicians come up with, #Bitcoin is unaffected. Resilient. - Bruce Fenton : https://twitter.com/brucefenton/status/1363548058546565124
#Bitcoin has not had a single transaction error over 12 years and $10 trillion transacted - like clockwork. The banking system had $32 billion trxns errors for 2020 alone: https://twitter.com/BTC_Archive/status/1363203930944069639
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