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Be Less White, Get Vaccinated and Stay Away from Cryptocurrencies!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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241 views • February 24, 2021
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INTRO VID: Woka Cola - Stop Being White: https://twitter.com/NotGovernor/status/1364005788235169792

In Montreal: "Epidemic in a care home that had 96% vaccination rate.": https://twitter.com/denisrancourt/status/1364257802152206338

Health Staff Injured By Covid Jab Are “Imagining It” – Telegraph: https://richieallen.co.uk/health-staff-injured-by-covid-jab-are-imagining-it-telegraph

Fauci: “There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society. For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate.”: https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1364279060512333836

Chris Sky at Pearson Airport Refusing Covid Test and Quarantine: https://youtu.be/G5no_xAtvu8

Biden: We Must End Politics and Misinformation: https://twitter.com/humanvibration/status/1364052064154755075

Hasbro Releases Exciting New 'Fauci Says' Game: https://babylonbee.com/news/hasbro-releases-exciting-new-game-of-fauci-says

Every correction in 2017 was followed by +153% increase on average: https://twitter.com/BTC_Archive/status/1361763773627961346?s=20

Fed Chair Powell Says Digital Dollar Is A ‘High Priority Project’: https://www.forbes.com/sites/sarahhansen/2021/02/23/fed-chair-powell-says-digital-dollar-is-a-high-priority-project

Janet Yellen Warns Bitcoin Is 'Extremely Inefficient' and 'Highly Speculative': https://news.bitcoin.com/janet-yellen-bitcoin-extremely-inefficient-highly-speculative-btc-price/

In the face of the largest global economic disruption in history #Bitcoin didn’t miss a single block. No emergency meetings, no stimulus, no new printing, no lockdowns, no central planners.
No matter what policies the politicians come up with, #Bitcoin is unaffected. Resilient. - Bruce Fenton : https://twitter.com/brucefenton/status/1363548058546565124

#Bitcoin has not had a single transaction error over 12 years and $10 trillion transacted - like clockwork. The banking system had $32 billion trxns errors for 2020 alone: https://twitter.com/BTC_Archive/status/1363203930944069639
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