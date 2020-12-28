AMERICA FOR SALE ** - The Rise of the MAGA Party - Dr. Corsi

** Dr. Jerome Corsi, SPECIAL BROADCAST – The Rise of the MAGA Party - 27/Dec/2020

President Donald Trump made Make America Great Again the platform for his 2016 presidential election campaign, and that movement has only grown in stature ever since. The Democrat party has become addicted to lying, cheating and stealing since mob boss Sam Giancana orchestrated JFK's fraudulent win in 1960. Nixon chose to accept the fraud and move on as he knew he could and did come back again to win 8 years later in his own right. However, today, President Trump knows he cannot allow the massive fraud perpetrated in the 2020 Presidential election to stand, as an entire Army of Darkness, including the Communist Chinese, Democrat miscreants, the Mockingbird Media, and even RINO sell outs banded together to attempt the worst crime in American history. The path forward is clear, it is a time for final choosing between freedom and tyranny. Patriots and traitors are squaring off as the result of the election is to be determined within the next few weeks. If you value your freedom, and the future of your children and grandchildren, the time for decisive action has arrived. President Trump cannot win this battle on his own. With God's help, and the support of peace-loving patriots across the land, victory is near. Speak out now, act now, or all is lost. The time for the MAGA party has arrived. Join the movement as we save America together. Donald Trump always looks like he's going to lose just before he wins. In the end God always wins.