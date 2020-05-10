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Ontario Canada Police Force Family To Go To Psych Eval in Cuffs at 8pm #PoliceOppression #MedTyranny
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49 views • May 10, 2020
Terrifying police oppression and tyranny in Ontario Canada. Family have their house invaded
Ministry Of Health abuse of "duty to care". Please research "punitive psychiatry", a favorite tool of the oppressor class:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_abuse_of_psychiatry
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_abuse_of_psychiatry_in_the_Soviet_Union
Who are really the insane ones?
Thanks to starsnotfar432 for finding this. Please check out his channel. His video on this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vurjKl1M6H4
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
Ministry Of Health abuse of "duty to care". Please research "punitive psychiatry", a favorite tool of the oppressor class:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_abuse_of_psychiatry
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_abuse_of_psychiatry_in_the_Soviet_Union
Who are really the insane ones?
Thanks to starsnotfar432 for finding this. Please check out his channel. His video on this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vurjKl1M6H4
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
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