Child Rape Victim Testifies 'Michelle Obama Raped Me When She Was a Man'

- For sponsorship opportunities please email: [email protected]

- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv





A child rape victim has blown the whistle and testified about the cult of pedophilia operating in the White House during the Obama years, alleging that both Obama and Biden raped her during their time in office.





Multiple powerful pedophiles stalked the halls of the White House during Obama’s presidency, according to Ally Carter, none more shameless than then Vice President Biden whose secret security staff have long been aware of his sick predilections.





But the culture of pederasty did not stop at the top during the Obama years. It permeated the entire system and goes much deeper than you might expect. According to …. alleges she was also raped by Michelle Obama and this is where things get really disturbing.





Presidents. Vice Presidents. Art collectors. Hollywood executives. Climate czars and pizza shop owners. Let’s face it, it’s one big depraved cult and thank god you ain’t in it.





Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE



