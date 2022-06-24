Stew Peters Show.14 RINOS Vote To End The 2nd Amendment: Most Egregious Attack On Gun Rights America Has Ever Seen





We WISH that the term RINO didn’t exist. But it is NECESSARY. 14 Senate “Republicans” just teamed up with the Democrats to DEMOLISH the existence of the 2nd Amendment via Red Flag Laws. Those who stand with the FLAG, will be an IMMEDIATE target for losing Second Amendment protection. Bishop Leon Benjamin speaks on how this betrayal will impact us as everyday citizens, and how we fight back against this TYRANNICAL infringement of our rights.





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