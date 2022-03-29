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Education, Biotechnology and Digital Credentials Patents Included. Links in the description
EF Parent
EF Parent
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7 views • March 29, 2022
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/df/7f/94/b1387abf6e0f57/US6155840.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6155840A/en
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-10033536-B2
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-7328245-B1#section=Publication-Date
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-7305381-B1
https://patents.google.com/patent/RU2541191C2
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-10949763-B2
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2002037094-A1#section=Abstract
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/52/e7/c1/184115a95d18cb/US5969156.pdf
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28892923/
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20020128844A1
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2015066612-A1
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2015066612-A1
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2014304181-A1#section=Abstract
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20130340058A1
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20130086484A1
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/b7/6e/c5/c37d78f7c90db7/US10885530.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10546235B2
https://patents.google.com/patent/AU2003244758A1/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20110279228A1/en
https://wiki.mozilla.org/images/5/59/OpenBadges-Working-Paper_012312.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2018128705A3/en
https://www.understood.org/articles/en/personalized-learning-what-you-need-to-know
https://remakelearning.org/blog/2021/10/27/personalized-learning-students-supports/
https://hr2.chevron.com/Images/RethinkBenefits_SELExpandedTopics_tcm36-12701.pdf
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/8b/70/85/6b3bdea28a6d14/US10043229.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10052026B1/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/US11107588B2/en
https://patents.justia.com/patent/9589183
https://patents.justia.com/patent/9729556
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Future_of_Jobs_2020.pdf
https://www.imsglobal.org
https://openbadges.org
https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/about/
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com
https://patents.google.com/patent/US8856221B2/en
https://www.imsglobal.org/activity/qtiapip
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8424752/
https://www.imsglobal.org/activity/qtiapip
https://www.imsglobal.org/activity/qtiapip
https://site.imsglobal.org/standards/sldm
https://site.imsglobal.org/standards/sldm/crosswalks/org.imsglobal.um.crosswalk.ceds.8000
https://www.imsglobal.org/about/k12
https://www.imsglobal.org/about/k12/playbook
https://www.imsglobal.org/caliper-analytics-profiles-summaries
https://www.imsglobal.org/sites/default/files/LTIforEducatorsv20181022.pdf
http://www.imsglobal.org/sites/default/files/ipr/imsipr_policyFinal.pdf
http://www.imsglobal.org/license.html
https://www.imsglobal.org/blog
http://content.imsglobal.org/ims-annual-report-cy-2020/ims-annual-report-2020/
https://er.educause.edu/articles/2017/7/shaping-the-educational-technology-innovation-ecosystem
https://site.imsglobal.org/certifications/powerschool-group-llc/schoology
https://www.imsglobal.org/initiative/digitalcredentials
https://concentricsky.com/
http://www.imsglobal.org/forum/oneroster-public-forum/201061
http://www.imsglobal.org/forum/oneroster-public-forum/154251
https://www.iste.org/
https://www.edsurge.com/
https://www.iste.org/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion
https://753a0706.flowpaper.com/CCSSOStrategicOnePager/docs/CCSSO_Strategic-OnePager.pdf?reload=1631032436195
https://www.edsurge.com/news/2019-03-12-who-owns-digital-badges-a-company-s-patent-on-credentials-raises-questions
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2017165047A1/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10033536B2/en
Keywords
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