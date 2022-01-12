Former President Bill Clinton Speaking of Hillary talking to Eleanor Roosevelt At Dedication Ceremony Oct. 17, 2012

The park was dedicated in a ceremony on October 17, 2012. Tom Brokaw served as master of ceremonies. Participants included former President Bill Clinton, Governor Andrew Cuomo, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and relatives of Roosevelt.



Former President Bill Clinton spoke of Hillary talking to Eleanor Roosevelt on a regular basis.



This is what is called necromancy.



Necromancy is defined as the conjuring of the spirits of the dead for purposes of magically revealing the future or influencing the course of events. In the Bible, necromancy is also called Divination, Sorcery and Spiritism and is forbidden many times in Scripture as an abomination to God.



It is something that the Lord speaks very strongly against and is to be avoided as much as any evil. The reason for this is twofold.



First, necromancy is going to involve demons and opens the one who practices it to demonic attack. Satan and his demons seek to destroy us, not to impart to us truth or wisdom. We are told that our enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.



Second, necromancy does not rely on the Lord for information, the Lord who promises to freely give wisdom to all who ask for it.



This is especially telling because the Lord always wants to lead us to truth and life, but demons always want to lead us to lies and serious damage.



The idea that dead people’s spirits can be contacted for information is false. Those who attempt such contact inevitably contact demonic spirits, not the spirits of dead loved ones. Those who die go immediately to heaven or hell; heaven if they believed in Jesus as Savior, and hell if they did not. There is no contact between the dead and the living. Therefore, seeking the dead is unnecessary and very dangerous.