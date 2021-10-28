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COP26 Satanic Ritual? Halloween, Samhain, 7 Year Covenant, Laudato Si
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95 views • October 28, 2021
COP26 Satanic Ritual? Halloween, Samhain, 7 Year Covenant, Laudato Si
Is it just coincidence that COP26 takes place on the Satan's biggest day of the year in the very place that Halloween (aka Samhain) began? Is there more to this "change of climate" and prophesied 7 year covenant? Please, share your thoughts below!
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Is it just coincidence that COP26 takes place on the Satan's biggest day of the year in the very place that Halloween (aka Samhain) began? Is there more to this "change of climate" and prophesied 7 year covenant? Please, share your thoughts below!
Support us thru Zelle: [email protected]
The dark forces of some sites practice discrimination and suppression against the truth and those who present it, so be sure to subscribe to us on all of our sites:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/makaiomessenger
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-536715
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Mylf7rLaMVDo/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MAKAIOmessenger/posts
Gab: https://gab.com/makaiomusic
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/makaio
Xephula: https://xephula.com/MAKAIO
USA.Life: https://usa.life/MAKAIO
Minds: https://www.minds.com/makaio/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/makaiomessenger
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYPqTCroOqcWR_pMEJL-2xA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/makaiomessenger
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