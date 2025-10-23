© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon, popularly known as Faqeer, has passed away in Delhi due to a sudden heart attack while visiting family. The Mumbai-based artist known for his experimental music and indie films leaves behind a string of unreleased songs and a devoted fanbase. Tributes are pouring in from friends, collaborators and fans who recall his spiritual approach to art.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/etimes/bollywood/rishabh-tandon-aka-faqeer-dies-suddenly-of-heart-attack-music-film-world-mourns/videoshow/124737129.cms
