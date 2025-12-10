Kaka Kallas trying to process the new US strategy

Kaka Kallas (EU high Rep) trying to process the new US strategy.

Adding:

A demilitarized zone in Donbass, territorial swaps, EU membership, security guarantees, and investment — this is the framework Washington is now pushing as its latest “peace plan” for Ukraine, according to David Ignatius in his opinion piece for the Washington Post, citing American and Ukrainian sources.

The proposal, according to Ignatius, consists of three documents: the peace plan itself, security guarantees, and an economic recovery package.

➡️Along the entire contact line from Donetsk to Kherson, the U.S. wants a Korea-style demilitarized zone with a deeper buffer where heavy weapons are banned. In practice, Washington is pressuring Zelensky to withdraw forces from Donbass — similar to how both Koreas still claim the entire peninsula while accepting a military divide.

➡️Territorial exchange is a key element, though Kiev and Washington are still arguing over the exact borders.

➡️The Zaporozhye nuclear plant would not remain under Russian control; the U.S. is considering taking over management, a proposal some Ukrainian officials support.

➡️Washington envisions Ukraine joining the EU as early as 2027. The Trump administration expects to override Hungary’s objections. EU membership is presented as a way to impose discipline on Kiev’s entrenched corruption while attracting trade and investment.

➡️The U.S. would offer NATO-style security guarantees. Kiev wants a formal treaty ratified by Congress. European states would sign their own guarantees, and the Trump team signals continued intelligence support.

➡️Ukraine’s “sovereignty” would be insulated from any Russian veto. U.S. officials discuss raising troop ceilings from 600,000 to 800,000, while Kiev refuses the constitutional limits Moscow demands. Additional forces — National Guard and auxiliaries — could push real numbers even higher.

➡️Washington still plans to redirect $100 billion in frozen Russian assets toward Ukraine’s reconstruction, with the figure possibly increasing. U.S. officials are negotiating with BlackRock to create a Ukraine Development Fund aiming to mobilize $400 billion, with the World Bank involved.

Trump also wants similar investment mechanisms for Russia, based on the idea — pushed by Kushner and Witkoff — that countries focused on trade and development are less likely to wage war.