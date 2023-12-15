Create New Account
What is Driving the Madness? | David Charalambous
Fear-free Speakeasy
Published 14 hours ago

A presentation to help us understand what has happened and why people act the way they do, with steps we can take to help resolve.


DAVID DISCUSSES

David talks us through the COVID situation and lockdowns to help us understand what happened, how people feel about it and why they react the way they do. He discusses steps that everyone can take to help resolve conflicts that have arisen between people because of their choices and beliefs.


Disclaimer: Fear-free Speakeasy (FFS) holds space for activities, events, and presentations. Responsibility for the content is that of the individual guest(s), and presenter(s) and not FFS as an organisation. If you decide to make contact with, take the advice of, or, use the products or services of, any presenter, guest, or fellow participant, it is your choice and it is your responsibility to have due diligence and do your own research. FFS hold no liability or responsibility. Any information provided here is not intended as medical advice.

