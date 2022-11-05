Who Is Behind The New World Order? How The Hierarchy & Motives of Secret Societies Affects Us Today Amazing Discoveries

The term 'New World Order' has been used by world leaders for decades. But what does it mean, who is truly behind it, and how does it affect our lives today? In part 2 of the Amazing Discoveries podcast, 'Truth Matters', Walter Veith, Mackenzie Drebit, and Matthew Schanche go deeper into secret societies and their connection to real people and real organizations that operate in the world today. This episode addresses key questions such as: Are all political parties really driving the same core agenda? Do secret societies influence social justice movements like 'Black Lives Matter'? Why does a high-ranking person join a secret society such as Skull and Bones, the Freemasons and the Illuminati? Why are all these organizations based on spiritual beliefs and what are they? Does the United Nations have a spiritual agenda? Who sits at the top of the secret society hierarchy? Find the answers to these questions by watching now. Share with family, friends, and anyone who desires to understand the true nature of our reality. Now more than ever, truth matters.

