25 Days to Midnight - The World Is About to Get Dangerous Fast

In 25 days, the last remaining nuclear guardrail between the U.S. and Russia is set to expire — and the timing couldn’t be worse. As hypersonic strikes hammer Ukraine, Europe shifts into wartime mode, and the Arctic becomes the next flashpoint with Russia and China expanding their footprint, the world is moving fast toward a point of no return. Trump is openly linking Greenland to the Russia/China threat, Germany is scrambling for an “economic way out,” and Washington just rolled out a Pentagon budget that looks like anything but peacetime.





Content and Fair use Information: This video may contain already published material. This type of material is made available for commentary and for the viewer's educational purposes only. Performing in this way constitutes a 'fair use' of this type of content as provided for in US Copyright Law Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117.





Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.





https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/